Forest City Council Discusses Two Projects Quoted Under Budget

The Forest City Council held a pair of public hearings at the regular council meeting on Monday night. The first had to do with the Prairie View Estates Draining Improvement Project. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter said that the bids came in under budget.

The second public hearing was regarding the furnishing of electrical materials for the first phase of the city’s underground project. Ruiter said that this project was also coming in under budget.

Brandon Theobald of Wallace, Holland, Schmitz attended the council meeting to discuss progress on the 2018/19 Street Water and Wastewater management projects.