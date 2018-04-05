Area Soybean Farmers May Suffer From the Latest Trade War

China is releasing a new list of American items it may impose tariffs upon, including soybeans. The Iowan who’s president of the American Soybean Association calls the latest trade war threat a “great disappointment.” John Heisdorffer, of Keota, says this announcement from China could deal a “devastating” blow to soybean growers.

China’s new threat, issued Wednesday, includes soybeans and 105 other U-S products that would be hit with 25% levies, worth about $50 billion. No date was set for the tariffs to be enacted. Heisdorffer says it’s very unfortunate soybeans are being targeted as prices had been in good shape, but that’s gone now.

He says China has been a major customer of U-S soybeans and now that nation will likely pursue other suppliers for its needs.

Tariffs were also announced by China on Monday targeting dozens of U-S products, including pork and ethanol. The day before, the White House unveiled plans for 25% levies on a wide range of goods from China, some 1,300 items worth $50 billion, everything from shoes to furniture to phones.