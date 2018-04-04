Diana E. Christopherson, 78, of Forest City passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, April 9th, 2018 at the Karvonen Funeral Home, 419 2nd Street NE, Wadena, MN with the Reverend Kenneth B. Gehling presiding. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Wadena, MN.

A visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm, Friday, April 6th at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice. www.cataldofuneralhome.com