Wilhelmine Risius died Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Timely Mission Nursing Home, Buffalo Center, IA, at the age of 98.

A funeral service for Wilhelmine Risius will be held Saturday, April 7th, at 10:30 AM at the Ramsey Reformed Church, Titonka, IA. Burial will be in Ramsey Reformed Cemetery, Titonka, IA.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, April 6th at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Buffalo Center.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center will be handling the service.