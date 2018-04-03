On Golden Pond Will Tackle Issues For the Ages

During each stage of life, there ae certain issues we must face. These include such things as teenage crisis management, dating and marriage, and loss of memory through old age. During each, we wonder what we are supposed to do or even how do we handle those going through these stages. BrickStreet Theater will present a show that touches each of these moments in life and how they intertwine with each other. The show is called On Golden Pond and is directed by Joy Newcom. It is being staged at BrickStreet on Clark located at 122 N. Clark Street in downtown Forest City.

The theater company has masterfully transformed an office space into a store front theater seating 50 people and creating a more intimate up close setting for both the audience and the actors. This kind of setting is seen frequently in major cities, but for the theater company, this is a great opportunity according to Newcom.

The intimate setting and staging can be a challenge for actors who have not done theater in the round or “Box Theater”. However for Linda Ferjak who is Ethel in the show, these are all things that you take in stride.

The actors will tackle issues appropriate to their ages in the show. Some are facing the eventual finality of life while dealing with a spouse who is becoming forgetful or having initial loss of memory. For Ferjak and many others in the show, they can relate on a personal level.

Newcom has watched the cast grow together and bond through the understanding of past experiences each actor brings to the table. For her, the challenge is to bring these aspects out through her actors on stage. She says that the cast is really living up to those standards.

On Golden Pond will appear at Brickstreet on Clark for two weekends. April 19-22 and again April 26-29. All shows begin at 7pm with doors opening at 6:30pm. Tickets are available by calling or going to the Forest City |Chamber of Commerce office, or going online to www.brickstreettheatre.org. Tickets will be available at the door the night of the performance pending availability.