Christian A. Bunk, 81, of Renwick passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018 at the Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral services for Christian Bunk will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Renwick Baptist Church, 108 South Montgomery Street in Renwick, with Reverend David Smith officiating. Burial will be held in the Wright Christian Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Kanawha.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Ewing Funeral Home

118 East 2nd Street

Kanawha, IA 50447

641-762-3211

www.ewingfh.com