Betty J. Tompkins, 87, of Garner died Monday, April 2, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 11 A.M., Friday, April 6th at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be in Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa.