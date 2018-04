Anna Mae Pannhoff, 80 of Garner died Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 pm, Thursday, April 5th at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner. Inurnment will be at a later date in Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home of Garner. 641-923-2841

