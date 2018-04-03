Winnebago Board to Discuss Reclassification Reports and Hog Confinements

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a number of items on the agenda. The board will first canvass the 2018 Drainage District elections and certify the results. That will be followed by a request to approve a contract authorizing the purchase of much needed election equipment for future elections.

Last month, the board heard arguments on whether to allow the construction of hog confinements for 1pigE LLC near Buffalo Center. The confinements are projected to be far enough away from the golf course, but concerns over odors continued to dominate the conversation. The board will hear a demand for a hearing to stop final approval of the permit to build. The board may set the hearing date to allow concerned residents the opportunity to speak their opinion on the matter.

The board will then turn its attention to reclassification projects in a few drainage districts. The first of these is in Joint Drainage District 3-11 where two laterals, 5 and 7, may be reclassified. a report has been prepared on the project which the board will review. They will also look at a reclassification report on Drainage District 21 and set a public hearing date on annexation of several acres into the district.

Finally the board will look at possible changes into the early retirement policy offered recently to employees in the county. The board has noted that creating another policy offered to all employees may save money for the county in the long run. The board will seek advice on the matter today before making any decision on policy change.