Wright County Board to Discuss 911 Budget Today

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. The meeting has a few items on the agenda. these include discuss the 911 dispatch budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The board will also look at financing for the Wright County owned portable and mobile radios. The board wants to make sure the financing can be secured in the upcoming budget.

Finally, Wright County Treasurer Peggy Schluttenhofer will present the 28E Agreement with the City of Goldfield to collect city parking tickets.