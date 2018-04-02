Worth County Board to Review Projects

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning to review the county secondary road status with the county engineer. They will look at general matters in the department and road maintenance . They might review a recommendation for a new Road Foreman.

The board will then turn to drainage matters. They will look at districts in general including 7, 8, 18, 23, and 68. Drainage District 7 may be reclassified at 9:15am. Projects that have been awarded include Drainage District 21 West Main. The board will hear about potential start dates and any other progress on the matter.

The board will also hear from Teresa Nicholson of Winn-Worth Betco along with any updates on the Waste Water/Waater Treatment plant.

The board will meet in the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood beginning at 9am.