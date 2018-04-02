Winter Storm Watch in Effect Tonight

Snow will develop across northern Iowa tonight. The snow may become heavy at times late tonight with snowfall rates of 1 inch or more per hour possible at times. The snow will diminish in intensity by mid to late morning, however, persistent light to moderate snow will continue into the afternoon hours.

Strong and gusty northwest winds will develop through the day with winds gusts over 40 mph possible by the afternoon. These winds will causes areas of blowing snow and significant drifting may occur.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Tuesday at 1am until 10pm for Emmet, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Palo Alto, Hancock, and Cerro Gordo counties.

The area of concern may see as much as 7 inches of new snow before the system exits the area. There is also the possibility of minor ice accumulation in some areas.

In Minnesota, along the southern border, there also is a Winter Storm Watch in effect with much the same conditions forecasted for northern Iowa. Towards the middle of the state, there are concerns for heavy snow, but no ice. Further north, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted as illustrated on the image below.

The new snow and ice in northern Iowa may make for some difficult traveling and commuting conditions due to the blowing and drifting snow and significant reductions in visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.