Watson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Taylor Marie Watson of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on October 28, 2017. Watson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs.

Watson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Watson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.