Watson Sentenced on Possession Charges

April 2, 2018 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Watson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Taylor Marie Watson of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on October 28, 2017.  Watson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs.

Watson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Watson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.