Romo Pleads Guilty on Multiple Counts

Miguel Angel Romo of Buffalo Center, pled guilty to Count 1 “Eluding,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 1, 2017.

For Count 1, Romo was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, surcharges and costs. The prison sentence was suspended and Romo was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.

For Count 3, Romo was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Romo was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Romo’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Romo also pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 29, 2017. Romo was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Romo’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.