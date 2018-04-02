Romo Pleads Guilty on Multiple Counts

April 2, 2018 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Romo Pleads Guilty on Multiple Counts

Miguel Angel Romo of Buffalo Center, pled guilty to Count 1 “Eluding,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 1, 2017.

  For Count 1, Romo was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, surcharges and costs.  The prison sentence was suspended and Romo was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. 

For Count 3, Romo was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.  Romo was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Romo’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

  Romo also pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 29, 2017.  Romo was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs.  Romo’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.