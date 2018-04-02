Hildegarde M. Pals, age 96, of Belmond, IA, died, Monday, April 2, 2018, at Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 7, 2018, Immanuel Reformed Church east of Belmond. The Reverend David DeKuiper will be officiating. Burial will be in the Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Saturday.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.