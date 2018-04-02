Approaching Winter Storm To Make Impacts Along Iowa Minnesota Border

By Andy Buffington, Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Director

Ahhh…Springtime in Iowa.

Looking at the forecast models it appears we will start seeing snow in our area during the overnight hours tonight with winds around 10 mph. As morning approaches the snow chance still is in the 95+% as winds will begin to increase into the teens and eventually getting to the lower 20’s by suppertime tomorrow evening.

The graphic above shows that we are in for anywhere from 6 to 8 inches of new snow. However, prior to our last event they were predicting 4 to 7…we got 15 to 17. Let’s hope for the under this time.

Remember to get your vehicles off the streets so the plows can do their work. Also, when the storm hits only travel if necessary.

As always…Be Safe. Be Smart.