Your Tweets May Be Getting Collected by Others

New legal and ethical questions surrounding the business practices of Facebook seem to surface daily. But at the same time, a new survey finds most Twitter users don’t realize that university researchers and others collect and analyze their ‘tweets’ in the name of science.



Casey Fiesler is an assistant professor at the Department of Information Science at the University of Colorado, and the coauthor of a study on how tweets are used. Of about 68 million active U.S. Twitter users, Fiesler says 268 were surveyed, with an average age of 32.

Sixty-two percent of the people surveyed did not know researchers used their tweets, and 61% thought it would be a breach of ethics. Twitter’s privacy policy states that public information can be broadly disseminated to a wide range of users, including universities.

Fiesler says there are uses for ‘tweeted’ information in the name of science that may not be intended by people with Twitter accounts, but she doesn’t think they need to stop using social media or lock-up their information.

Fiesler says most survey respondents were more comfortable having a tweet they’ve posted analyzed along with millions of others, or quoted anonymously, rather than having tweets attributed to them when they are used.

The study was funded by the National Science Foundation and recommends that researchers develop ethical guidelines and standards for mining Twitter data from users.