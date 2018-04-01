SUNDAY TALK: Upmeyer Wants You to Meet Madison

With April nearly here, I am hopeful that we are finally able to leave the cold weather and snow behind for good! I hope you have a Happy Easter and are able to spend time with family and loved ones.

I remain optimistic that we will be able to complete our work in a timely manner this year and wrap up within the scheduled 100 day session. We still need to put together a responsible state budget plan and have a handful of important issues that still need to be addressed yet this session.

This week, I wanted to highlight the legislative page program by introducing you to a wonderful young lady, Madison DeWitt. Madison has served as the Speaker’s page this session, getting a first-hand look at how state government works. This week, she shares her experience:

My name is Madison DeWitt, a senior at Spencer High School, and I have had the privilege of serving as the Speaker’s Page for the 2018 Legislative Session. During high school I participated in track, swimming, large group speech, and National Honor Society. Another passion, one in which Speaker Upmeyer and I share, is for the medical field. Following graduation, I will be attending the College of Saint Mary’s in Omaha this fall to swim for the Flames and study to become a Physician’s Assistant.

The strongest influence in applying for a Page position was my Grandpa, Mike May, a former state legislator representing Dickinson County. Even before this year, I spent a lot of time at the Capitol, following my Grandpa around during day trips to Des Moines. Of course there were also weekends spent campaigning with him in his district as well.

Working at the Capitol during the 2018 session has been an incredibly special experience. On the second day of session, I had the honor of sitting next to Iowa’s first woman Governor, Kim Reynolds, during her very first Condition of the State speech.

During the day, I find myself completing multiple reoccurring tasks. These tasks include, but are certainly not limited to: writing press releases, sifting through mail, and answering phone calls. The most important duty I have is serving as the Speaker’s aide during debate, running the microphone system, and protecting the Speaker’s gavel (hand-crafted by former Speaker Kraig Paulsen). I have really enjoyed conversations with the Speaker while working the microphones during debate.

My best memory was on my first day in the Speaker’s Office. I was invited to sit at the table (also made by Speaker Paulsen) in the Speaker’s personal office as she practiced her opening day speech with her staff. Every word was special and deliberate in order to convey her hopes and goals for the 2018 session. It was incredible to see the amount of detail and thought that goes into her work and has given me the biggest sense of pride to be working for such a remarkable person.

Multiple Representatives made the 2018 session memorable including Representative Megan Jones’ journey through session with her new baby, Representative Clel Baudler asking me to sneak him various treats, and Speaker Pro-Tem Matt Windschitl’s patience while explaining complicated bills to me.

I wish words could express how tremendously grateful I am for this opportunity. Speaker Upmeyer, Representatives, clerks, doorkeepers, and my fellow pages have made this a wonderful experience and I am so grateful for the memories I will cherish long after session ends. I expected to learn a lot about politics and government when beginning my time here, but reflecting back, I have realized I learned more about the importance of service, duty, and the value of genuine human relationships.

Knowing that my time as the Speaker’s Page is coming to a close is disappointing, but I can’t wait to apply all that I’ve learned when I attend Saint Mary’s this fall. These past few months of session have been the most treasured, challenging, and best times of my life and I can’t recommend the Page Program enough. Having the privilege of working with dedicated people who make Iowa a better place every day is an honor I will certainly never forget it.

Madison has done a great job this session and it has been a pleasure getting to know her and see her grow as a person. I have no doubt that she will be successful in whatever endeavors come next for her.

I would encourage any high school sophomores or juniors to start thinking about becoming a page for the 2019 session. The application window will be later this fall and I will send out relevant information when it becomes available.

Please feel free to reach out during session to share your thoughts on our work in Des Moines. As always, you can reach me by email at Linda.Upmeyer@legis.iowa.gov or by phone at (515) 281-3521.