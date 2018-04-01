SUNDAY TALK: Gassman Talks About The Legislative Week

Keeping Schools Safe:

The Iowa House has been working on several common sense school safety measures in order to protect students and staff. Among the bills that are leading to help Iowa schools are: school security plans and training, funding flexibility to hire school security personnel, extension of the SAVE fund, suicide prevention training, sharing of social workers, and reform of mental health and telehealth coverage. By developing an active shooter plan to participating in suicide prevention to more social workers in schools, our schools will remain safer. I believe that Iowa children and staff deserve to feel safe while at school and will continue to protect them. Governor Kim Reynolds signed the mental health bill and teen suicide prevention bill into law on Thursday, March 29.

Healthcare Plan:

The Iowa Senate passed the Healthcare Plan that was passed through the House and it is on its way to the Governor’s desk to be signed. This legislation allows multiple small businesses and associations to offer healthcare coverage plans that do not comply with the Affordable Care Act. This will allow the Iowa Farm Bureau to partner with Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield to offer healthcare plans to qualifying participants. It will also allow multiple small businesses to merge together in order to provide health care coverage to their employees that would not need to be subject to Affordable Care Act rules and regulations. This proposed law has some steps left before it becomes law. If your premiums are over the top, start to check the possibilities

Bills Passed:

SF2318:

The High School Credit legislation passed out of the Iowa House this week and passed out of the Senate on March 7, 2018. I was the floor manager for this bill in the House in which it was passed unanimously. This legislation strengthens the requirements in Iowa’s state law for granting high school credit to students who take high school-level classes prior to high school. It requires school districts to grant credit to students if these courses are taken within the district, and gives the school district the option to accept credit for courses that are not taken within the district but with a licensed teacher. If credit is denied to a student the school must provide in writing the reason for the student’s credit denial. With the ability to take high school courses in middle school it gives students the ability to take more Dual Credit/AP courses in order to obtain college credit while in high school. After visiting with several college students I found that they were grateful to have the ability to take college classes in high school because it alleviates costs and helps them to graduate sooner from college. This bill will be signed by the Governor soon.

HF2394/SF2235:

This bill has been passed out of both the House and Senate. The Criminal Acts Against Critical Infrastructure bill creates a crime for critical infrastructure sabotage, which can be punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a fine between $85,000 and $100,000. Critical infrastructure sabotage has been defined as any unauthorized act that is intended to cause a substantial interruption or impairment to services to the public including electrical, gas/oil/petroleum, broadband, transportation, wastewater, water supply, etc. I believe that this is good legislation due to the impact that crimes against the aforementioned areas can have on our state.

HJR2009:

The Iowa House voted to create a Constitutional Amendment-Right to Keep and Bear Arms. The Iowa Constitution did not protect the right to own firearms and HJR2009 adds language to protect individual right to bear arms. It requires a court when reviewing a law under this Constitutional amendment to use a strict scrutiny standard, which is the highest standard of judicial review. It also requires the government to prove the law was passed to further a “compelling governmental interest,” and the law must be narrowly tailored to achieve that interest. I believe that we must have language in our Iowa Constitution to protect our citizens’ right to keep and bear arms as it was something our Founding Fathers saw for our country as a right.

Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve you in the 7th district. As we move toward the end of this legislative session, I welcome your feedback and discussion on any topic of interest.

Sincerely, Rep. Tedd Gassman