Waldorf Softball 16-14, Viterbo 7-6

The Warriors showed no mercy, winning a pair of mercy-rule shortened games Thursday against the V-Hawks.

The Waldorf softball team came out slugging against Viterbo, hitting three home runs in each game to rout the hosts, 16-7 in six innings and 14-6 in five innings in a North Star Athletic Association doubleheader.

“I am so proud of the adjustments the girls made at the plate today,” Waldorf head coach Lexy Determan said. “We executed with runners in scoring position and capitalized on the mistakes.

“We never deviated from our game-plan, and that was fun to watch.”

Forced to play their home series on the road because of snow in Forest City, Iowa, the Warriors (13-11 overall, 8-4 NSAA) came out slugging as Kennedy Vinchattle set the tone for the day, blasting a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning.

A Peyton Arenson RBI single in the second, RBI base knocks from Hattie Hupke, Taylor Bell and Arenson in the third inning, and a solo homer by Payge Jurgens put Waldorf in front by a commanding 10-0 margin after four innings.

Viterbo – the visitors playing at home – kept the game from being blowout, scoring three in the top of the fifth, and closing to 10-7 down in the top of the sixth inning.

But the Warriors made sure it went no further as Lauren Hein doubled in a run, Hupke added an RBI single, then Bryn Gibbs added an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning.

That set the stage for a knock-out blow by Jurgens.

The sophomore first baseman blasted a game-ending, three-run homer to center-field, her second bomb of the game, which brought on the 8-run mercy-rule.

“Although we tend to make things hard on ourselves, we are finding ways to win,” Determan said.

Continuing to blast home runs proved to be a recipe for success in the second game, as well.

After seeing the V-Hawks (x) grab a quick 1-0 lead before the Warriors grabbed a bat, Waldorf went to work as Jurgens blasted her third dinger of the day, a three-run shot in the bottom of the first.

Not to be out-done, Madison Mason launched a ball beyond the wall for back-to-back homers that put the Warriors back in command, in front 5-1.

Viterbo battled, though, plating three in the top of the second and two more in the third inning, grabbing another one-run lead in the nightcap.

Down 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Warriors once again proved unstoppable on offense as a Taylor Navratil RBI grounder tied it, then Hupke’s RBI fielder’s choice plated the eventual game winner.

Then came insurance run after insurance run as Arenson added an RBI hit-by-pitch, Vinchattle had an RBI groundout, then Mason became the second Waldorf player in the twinbill with a multi-home run game. Mason blasted a three-run home to right-center for a 12-6 Warrior lead.

Starter McKenna Marcinkowski (4-2) worked a scoreless top of the fifth, then her teammates wrapped up the win for her as Hupke singled in two runs in the bottom of the inning to bring on the mercy-rule.

“We have done a good job picking each other up, and not allowing ourselves to get down after one bad thing happens,” Determan said.

“It’s also fun to see all the little things happening, and to see people step up when they are called on,” Waldorf’s coach added.

Jurgens led the offensive onslaught going 5-for-8 with three homers and seven RBIs, while Mason was 3-for-7 with two homers and four RBIs. Hupke added a 4-for-7 day with five RBIs, Arenson was 3-for-5 with four RBIs, and Bell went 3-for-7 with four runs scored and three stolen bases.

Kaylie Brindley (7-5) added the win in game one with five strong innings in the circle for the Warriors, who next play doubleheaders next Friday and Saturday, April 6-7, at Dickinson State.

“I am excited to see what these girls can do in upcoming weeks when they really dig their cleats in: We need to continue to push to get better every day, still,” Determan said.