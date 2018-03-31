NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Family Trout Fishing Event Saturday at Ottumwa Park Pond

A family trout fishing event will be held at Ottumwa Park Pond on March 31 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will stock 2,000 rainbow trout in the pond at noon on Friday, which was previously scheduled for March 24, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Anglers must have a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10. Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can buy a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit of five trout.

The free event is sponsored by the Ottumwa Parks and Recreation and the Iowa DNR.