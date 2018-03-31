Ernst Talks About the Veterans Affairs Secretary Replacement

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she doesn’t have a problem with President Donald Trump replacing the leader of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Ernst is a Republican from Red Oak who is a retired member of the Iowa National Guard and the first female combat veteran to be elected to the U-S Senate. She says her decision on the new Veterans Affairs Secretary comes down to one thing.

There are reports that the president will nominate his White house doctor to replace Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Ernst made her comments during a stop at a business in Des Moines.