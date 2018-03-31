Emerald Ash Borer Strikes Two More Counties

The state reports the confirmation of an emerald ash borer infestation for the first time in Marshall and Tama Counties. Iowa Department of Agriculture E-A-B coordinator, Mike Kintner, says the beetle was discovered in a rural area in both counties north of Le Grand.

The larvae of the bug that kills ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk is now confirmed in 55 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Kitner says he’s not sure if this first discovery of the spring will lead to a year like last year for the E-A-B movement.

He says you should remember that moving firewood is the fastest means of travel for the destructive pest and you should get firewood locally as you head out for spring and summer activities outdoors. Kintner says mid-April is the time when E-A-B treatments for trees will start up again.

There are some do-it-yourself tree treatments out there..

And he says it’s important to get it done before the bugs burrow in.

To learn more about E-A-B visit www.IowaTreePests.com