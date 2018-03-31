Egg Prices Are Up Due to High Demand at Easter

Whatever their religious beliefs, many north Iowans enjoy coloring, decorating, hiding and eating eggs on the Easter holiday, but egg prices have cracked the $2 mark in recent weeks and it’s no yolk. Shayle Shagam is a livestock analyst for the USDA and says wholesale prices on eggs are up significantly.

Iowa is the nation’s top egg producer, with roughly 60 million laying hens producing nearly 15 billion eggs per year. Annemarie Kuhns, an economist with the USDA, says grocery store prices are reflecting the big rise in wholesale prices.

Shagam says egg production has increased, but demand is coming sooner than usual, which is forcing producers to change up their schedules.

Shagam says if you shop around, you’ll likely find egg specials. Also, he notes prices will likely fall after tomorrow, once demand drops.