Easter Egg Hunts Scheduled in Area Cities Today

The Lake Mills Girl Scouts will hold their 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt today beginning at 10 am at the Lake Mills Community School gyms. Organizers say that prize drawings will be held after the hunts. The Girl Scouts will be collecting plastic eggs before, during, and after the hunt. Everyone is encouraged to come early because the eggs will go quickly.

In Northwood, the Northwood Area Chamber of Commerce and the Northwood-Kensett Cheerleaders will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Worth County Fairgrounds. The hunt will start at 10am and is open to children 12 years of age and younger.

Heritage Park of North Iowa along with the Forest City Parks and Recreation Department and the Knights of Columbus will hold their Annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 1pm. The hunt will take place at the Bolstorff Football Field and is a free event. Attendees are advised to us County Road B-14 across from the airport to gain access into the park.