William “Bill” Myers, 93, of Belmond passed away Monday, March 19, 2018 in Smithville, Missouri surrounded by his family.

Visitation for Bill Myers will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, May 4, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Graceland Cemetery in rural Rowan. Military honors provided by Rowan American Legion Post #159.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rowan American Legion Post #159.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248