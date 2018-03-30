William “Bill” Myers

March 30, 2018 Ann Finer Community, Obituaries Comments Off on William “Bill” Myers

William “Bill” Myers, 93, of Belmond passed away Monday, March 19, 2018 in Smithville, Missouri surrounded by his family.

Visitation for Bill Myers will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, May 4, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Graceland Cemetery in rural Rowan. Military honors provided by Rowan American Legion Post #159.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rowan American Legion Post #159.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248