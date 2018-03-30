School Funding Means Mixed Opportunities for Area Districts.

Area school districts will be given a 1% increase in state aid, but that doesn’t mean everyone is going to benefit. Districts such as Forest City and Clear Lake will see increases in funding for the next fiscal year. For these two districts, the increase in funding will help in teacher pay and other applicable items such as maintaining reduced class sizes to a degree. School Districts like Belmond-Klemme saw only half of what was needed to meet teacher pay increases.

Belmond-Klemme projected pay increases at $100,000 for the next year. The district will receive an additional $54,166 from the state forcing the district to make up the difference from cash reserves. Neighboring Clarion Goldfield Dows will receive an additional $64,759 in state aid next year and will apply that money toward applicable areas in need.

Forest City Community Schools are expected to receive an additional $73,735 in state aid next year and Clear Lake is looking to get an additional $169,306.

Some area districts will see a drop in state aid. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will lose $58,541 in state aid due to declining enrollment. Many districts in the area suffering from losses in student numbers due to people leaving the area or graduation of students. West Hancock will drop by $207,346 in state aid which is one of the largest reductions in the area.