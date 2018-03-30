Ernst Announces Details for U.S. Service Academy Open House for Iowa Students

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, will host a U.S. Service Academy Open House for Iowa students interested in applying to, or learning more about service academies. Academy representatives from the nation’s five service academies will be available to answer questions on the application and nomination process.

Each year, Senator Ernst has the honor and responsibility of nominating Iowa students to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. However, she cannot nominate students to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, as a congressional nomination is not needed to apply.

“I am thrilled to provide the opportunity for Iowa students to visit with service academy representatives and learn more about serving our great nation and the process of applying to one of our nation’s finest institutions of higher learning,” said Senator Ernst. “I hope Iowans who are interested in attending a service academy and want to learn more will join me for my U.S. Service Academy Open House in Cedar Rapids on April 30th.”