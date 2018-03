Heritage Park of North Iowa along with Forest City Parks & Rec, and the Knights of Columbus announce their annual Easter Candy Hunt will be held on Saturday, March 31 at Heritage Park of North Iowa beginning at 1 pm. This is a free event. Children ages 8 & under are welcome to participate. Use County Road B-14 (across from the airport) entrance.

Heritage Park of North Iowa is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a 91-acre site located on the South edge of Forest City.