BrickStreet Embraces Storefront Theatre Moment With The Classic On Golden Pond

While waiting for the completion of the Hanson Family Fine Arts Center, the cast and crew of BrickStreet Theatre’s On Golden Pond have made themselves at home in a venue that was once a former U.S. Cellular store and, before that, a Merle Norman Cosmetics. Their upcoming production–set for April 19-22 and 26-29 at 7 p.m.–is the company’s second performed in the spirit of the storefront theatre movement. Audiences will enjoy seeing the Golden Pond cabin built inside the intimate venue at 122 N. Clark Street, downtown Forest City.

The history of storefront theatres is tied to something known as the Little Theatre Movement that happened around the turn of the 20th century. Historically, these spaces have been used for experimental theatre experiences. However, Forest City’s BrickStreet Theatre moved into their space on Clark Street and immediately saw potential for more.

“Our full season of productions have benefitted from having consistent rehearsal space,” said Julie Keely, BrickStreet’s artistic director. “Shows can now use 100 percent of their rehearsal time on blocking, choreography, music, and acting rather than spending the beginning and end of each rehearsal adapting borrowed space.”

This fall, rehearsals for White Christmas happened in BrickStreet on Clark until the cast and crew were able to move onto the Forest City High School stage for their December performances. With On Golden Pond, a crew built the set prior to the start of rehearsals, and cast members have enjoyed the luxury of consistently rehearsing in the venue where they will perform. Having a stable home base has meant prop use and set dressing have happened early as well. Joy Newcom, director for On Golden Pond, noticed the cast relaxing into their characters weeks ago.

“The roles of Ethel and Norman Thayer (played by Linda Ferjak and Terry Shropshire–both of Forest City) have the greatest number of lines to memorize by far,” said Newcom. “Memorizing lines and stage movements in the same space where actors will need to recall them is a huge asset. Performers can focus on character interpretation, knowing their brains are already poised to pick up on spatial cues and easily recall blocking.”

Ironically, one of the themes of On Golden Pond relates to aging and loss of memory. The play depicts how, after 45 summers in their vacation home, 80-year-old Norman is showing signs of dementia. His emotionally distant daughter Chelsea, played by Emily Sopko of Forest City, is strongly encouraged by her mother to make her peace with Norman because “life marches on.” She reminds her daughter that waiting may mean missing out.

The small venue of BrickStreet on Clark means vulnerable storylines are played out in an intimate setting. Audience members are close to the action, able to detect emotional nuances that might not be as easily noticed in large auditoriums.

“A small venue is an actor’s venue,” said Newcom. “All the work being put into a performance is on full display. I’m grateful our cast has embraced this challenge without undue anxiety.”