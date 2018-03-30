All Congressional Women Call for Sexual Harrassment and Discrimination Rules Reform in Congress

All twenty-two Democratic and Republican women of the U.S. Senate today called on Senate leadership to bring legislation that would update and strengthen the procedures available to survivors of all forms of sexual harassment and discrimination in congressional workplaces before the full Senate. The House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation in February aimed at preventing sexual harassment and discrimination in congressional workplaces and helping the survivors of these acts seek justice. A recent survey found that four out of ten women congressional staffers believe that sexual harassment is a problem on Capitol Hill and one out of six women in the same survey responded that they have been the survivors of sexual harassment.

“Everyone deserves to work in an environment free from harassment and discrimination,” the senators wrote. “Survivors who have bravely come forward to share their stories have brought to light just how widespread harassment and discrimination continue to be throughout Capitol Hill. No longer can we allow the perpetrators of these crimes to hide behind a 23-year-old law. It’s time to rewrite the Congressional Accountability Act and update the process through which survivors seek justice.”

The bipartisan letter to Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) led by U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Patty Murray (D-WA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). It was also signed by Ranking Members Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Claire McCaskill (D-MO), as well as Members of the Rules Committee Working Group Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV). Signers also included Joni Ernst (R-IA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Tina Smith (D-MN), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH).