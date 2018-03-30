Reynolds Signs To Bills on Mental Health That May Affect Some North Iowans

Lawmakers say the stories they’ve heard from patients and families are spurring some major reforms of Iowa’s mental health care system. Mary Neubauer of Clive wrote a widely-read obituary for her son, Sergei, in late September after he took his own life. This is how Neubauer explained her family’s predicament during a news conference in early March:

Senator Charles Schneider of West Des Moines met with Sergei Neubauer’s parents shortly after the young man’s funeral. Schneider says the meeting helped him better understand the shortage of treatment options for Iowans who need in-patient treatment, but not in a hospital psych ward.

Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed two related bills into law. One will require school employees to undergo at least an hour’s worth of suicide prevention training each year. The other seeks to address flaws in the system for treating mentally ill Iowans. Representative Timi Brown-Powers of Waterloo says during a meeting earlier this year, she kept her head bowed as Neubauer spoke of trying to find treatment for her son’s depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

A University of Northern Iowa political science professor says studies confirm personal stories rather than raw statistics are what move people to action. Advocates who worked on these two bills say the next step is to lobby legislators to provide more money for the mental health care system. Peggy Huppert is the state director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.