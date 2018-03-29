Tree Town Final Lineup is Announced

Tree Town Music Festival, held at Heritage Park and the Winnebago Campground in Forest City, Iowa, has released its final lineup. The four-day event is set for Memorial Day weekend, May 24-27. This year’s lineup is jam-packed with big names including Keith Urban, Cole Swindell, Alabama and Eddie Money.

Joining the all-star lineup are Brett Young, Chris Lane, Michael Ray, Charlie Daniels Band, Terri Clark, Ryan Griffin and more.

Those looking for a new experience can purchase a Platinum ticket for $300. Platinum ticket holders have access to the new private lifted deck, bar, restrooms, entrance and dance floor. Get a first class experience with the VIP ticket for $550, which includes access to the reserved seating area, private restrooms, food and drinks. All three levels of tickets can be boosted with the optional Rockin’ Range addition for $100, which gives festivalgoers access to the pit all weekend.

Camp in luxury at one of six campgrounds in an RV courtesy of Winnebago. General admission, Platinum and VIP tickets, RVs and campsites are still available but are going fast.

2018 Tree Town Music Festival

Thursday, May 24

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Vic Ferrari

9:30 – 11:00 p.m. – Eddie Money

Friday, May 25

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Ryan Griffin

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Michael Ray

8:00 – 9:30 p.m. – Brett Young

10:00 – 11:30 p.m. – Cole Swindell

Saturday, May 26

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Jesse Becker

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Williams & Ree

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Carly Pearce

8:00 – 9:30 p.m. – Chris Lane

10:00 – 11:30 p.m. – Keith Urban

Sunday, May 27

3:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Elizabeth Lyons

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Maiden Dixie

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Terri Clark

8:00 – 9:30 p.m. – Charlie Daniels Band

10:00 – 11:30 p.m. – Alabama

EZ payments are available for all ticket levels. For more information about tickets or camping please visit TreeTownFestival.com.