Tenebrae Service to be Held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner

The Senior Choir of St, Paul Lutheran Church, 810 State St. in Garner, will present their annual Tenebrae Service on Good Friday, March 30, beginning at 7:30 pm.

The service of Tenebrae follows a tradition of the church dating back to the eighth century. From Latin, the word “Tenebrae” means “darkness” and commemorates the final hours of the Lord’s life on earth as He suffered death upon the cross. The service involves the lighting and extinguishing in succession of the candles and lights on the altar and in the church, as a reminder of the darkness that covered the earth after the passion and crucifixion of our Savior.

The service, based on the Seven Last Words of the Cross, will begin with the Bell Choir followed by a Bell solo by Denise Upmeyer. The Senior Choir, with narration by Pastor Scott Kozisek, Chad Duregger, Doug Hayes and Jim Wetterling, leads us from the joyous crowds of Jesus’ entry in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, to Maundy Thursday and the Passion of Good Friday.

The vocal soloists will feature Bev Cataldo, Bruce Jolivette and Jody Roeber. The Bell Choir and Senior Choir are under the direction of Bev Cataldo with Liz Waddingham serving as accompanist.

The public is cordially invited to attend the service. The service will be played on KIOW-FM 107.3 radio station in Forest City about 9 pm on Good Friday.