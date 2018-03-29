Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flash Flooding

The National Weather Service has designated this week as Severe Weather Awareness Week with each day having a particular theme. The concern for today is flooding which is a definite problem for most any community in north Iowa.

There are several different types of flooding that can plague the area. Right now, snowmelt and ice jams could become a problem although most rivers are now devoid of ice and lakes are beginning to lose their ice cover. If the melting becomes too fast, the creeks and streams will not be able to contain the surge of moisture.

Other forms include river or flash flooding which can be equally as dangerous. In either case, knowledge is key to survival according to Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington.

Many people will underestimate the water levels or the speed at which it is rising. This could prove hazardous in a number of situations.

There have been victims of flooding who have tried to wade through the water which has led to them being swept away in a deceptive current. Others have been victim of disease that has been carried in the water according to Buffington.

Tomorrow will be one last look at Severe Weather Awareness Week by looking into preparation for pending severe weather and resulting disasters.