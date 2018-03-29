Legislative Forum Coming to Forest City on Friday

There will be a legislative forum in Winnebago County on Friday March 30th from 2:30pm to 3:30pm. It will be held in the Waldorf Ballroom in Salveson Hall at Waldorf University.

State Representative Tedd Gassman will be joined by State Senator Dennis Guth and State Representative Terry Baxter at the forum to discuss current legislative issues and actions. They will also hear feedback from constituents. Both Gassman and Guth recently held two other forums in Winnebago County at Lake Mills and in Buffalo Center.

Some of the issues that may be discussed are the current attempt to cut off state backfill money to cities and counties, corporate taxation reductions, educational funding, the recent tax cut, and economic development in Winnebago and Hancock County.

The public is invited to attend this free event.