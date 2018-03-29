Ernst Applauds Trump Administration on KORUS Agreement

“I’m pleased to see that the Trump administration maintained the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement. KORUS is critical to both the U.S. and Korea as over $144 billion in goods and services moved between us in 2016. Korea is one of our top trading partners, representing our 7th largest goods export market. Continuing this agreement is mutually beneficial.

“An updated KORUS will ensure American farmers and ranchers are able to continue enjoying important trade access to South Korea. At a time when farmers are already struggling with historically low commodity prices and declining farm income, I encourage the administration to engage countries and work to advance international market opportunities for agricultural products moving forward.”

Last September, Senator Ernst sent a letter to the Trump administration urging the President to maintain the trade agreement with South Korea.