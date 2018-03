The Britt Chamber of Commerce Annual Omelet Breakfast will be held this Saturday. According to Britt Chamber of Commerce Board member Matt Muth, participants will be able to do some shopping and browsing while they eat.

The Britt Chamber of Commerce Annual Omelet Breakfast will be held on Saturday from 7am to 11am at the Britt Fire Station. The breakfast will consist of omelets, baked goods, juice, and coffee for a free will donation.