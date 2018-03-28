Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes

They are the most violent of all atmospheric storms and yet, they remain the most mysterious. We know that they are essentially a violent rotating column of air. How they form is not quite fully understood. What is known is that the most destructive tend to form in supercell thunderstorms. Because they are extremely strong, rotating winds, they are invisible unless the funnel has water droplets and picks up dust and debris. Research is indicating that tornado development is related to the temperature differences across the edge of downdraft air wrapping around the storm.

Tornadoes can form at anytime, but the most common time is in June or July and between 4pm and 9pm. About 1,200 occur in the United States yearly which has the highest concentration of funnels annually. Two other countries in the world have high concentrations which are Argentina and Bangladesh.

The majority of tornadoes in the United States occur in the Midwest. For north Iowans, preparation is key according to Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington.

Families and businesses will have the chance to execute a tornado drill at 10am today. The National Weather Service will issue a Tornado Warning Test. The drill serves two purposes. First to remind everyone that tornado season is beginning, and two, a chance to remind and possibly revise the current tornado drill in your home and office.

However, simply going to the location of safety at your home and office may not be enough according to Buffington.

One popular myth is to open doors and windows to equalize pressure in the structure with the outside conditions and to preserve the building. Research has consistently shown that if you open a door or windows to the building you are in, it allows the storm winds to enter the structure and tear apart the building from the inside out.

Tomorrow, Severe Weather Awareness Week will feature a problem that also plagues north Iowa, flash flooding.