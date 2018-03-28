Counties to Meet in Hampton Today Over Tax Backfill Money

Area county supervisors are meeting today in Hampton in an effort to stave off potential residential property tax increases because of the loss in commercial property tax revenue imposed by the State Legislature. Several years ago, the Iowa Legislature forced the counties to roll back commercial property taxes under the guise that the state would pay the counties the missing revenue. Now, the state wants to end the practice which not only affects area counties, but almost all area cities and towns. According to House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, the backfill money, as it is called, is rapidly becoming one of the states’ biggest expenses.

For area counties such as Winnebago, Worth, and Cerro Gordo, these are losses of over $400,000 apiece in revenue to their budgets. In order to make up for the states’ actions to reduce commercial property taxes, county residential property taxes may have to go up to make up the difference.

Representative Tedd Gassman said that the need to cut off the backfill money was necessary.

Windmills in the area were also granted a commercial tax break. However, county officials agree that the state should never have rolled those taxes back. Winn Worth Betco Director Teresa Nicholson explains:

This tax rollback and now a $430,000 loss in state backfill money puts Winnebago County into an unwanted position of having to possibly raise residential property taxes in order to pay back loans. These loans were taken out by the county and were to be paid in part by state-promised backfill money which is now being cut off.

Prior to the rollback, the county was looking toward the commercial tax rate of 30% to pay for the bonds that covered the loans.

The meeting for today may result in a resolution to petition the state to restore the 30% tax rate for area wind farms and possibly alleviating a residential property tax increase.