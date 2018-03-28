Changes Could Be Coming to an Area Mental Health Program

There may be changes at the top soon when it comes to the County Social Services program according to a number of sources. Several area county officials say that the program is now essentially out of money. County Social Services is a program involving 22 counties which serves the needs of those with mental health issues. Blame for the budget issues are running rampant, but most agree that it all begins at the top. The Supervisors from each county represented in the program will be meeting today to discuss the current budget situation and may be looking to make changes within it.

In September, four area counties wanted to divest themselves of the County Social Services. The problems stem from a number of issues where many local county Board Supervisors feel there is not enough adequate service for the money each county sends into the County Social Services program.

County Social Services serves those citizens with mental health issues. These can be of varying degrees of mental instability and the services provided are broad. They can range from institutionalization to providing funds for transportation to and from doctor visits. The major concern by counties that were looking to secede from the program is treatment. Where the discrepancy lies is that according to Winnebago County, none of their alleged 159 patients can be verified by the county. Hancock County allegedly cannot verify 127 patients because the County Social Services does not supply that information to the counties who are a part of the system. Even in Worth County, Ken Abrams who sits on the Worth County Board of Supervisors, was frustrated by the lack of communication and accountability.

The current system in place by County Social Services does not disclose specific names, treatments, candidates for institutionalization, or other recordkeeping information that would justify the amounts levied against each county for the program. In short, counties do not have justification or accountability of the monies sent to the County Social Services. Recently, KIOW News was able to obtain a simple accounting of patients and money spent in general on treatments from the County Social Services. Many Supervisors we contacted said that this was the first time they had seen any data on these areas coming from the program.

KIOW News was also able to obtain e-mails from past mid management employees of County Social Services. These e-mails allege that upper management within County Social Services routinely harassed and embarrassed employees, mostly women, forcing them to quit. Some were told they were no longer team players immediately after they had submitted their resignation. No investigation by the state Attorney General has been conducted into the matter and no criminal complaints have been filed.

In Black Hawk County, one of the mental health hospitals which is owned by the county, has been losing millions of dollars annually and was recently put up for sale. According to county officials, the projected losses were near $2 million annually. Sources say that part of the money in the County Social Services budget was used to help keep the hospital open.

Another serious issue of contention has to do with a telephone helpline which, according to numerous sources is costing the program $30,000 a month or $360,000 a year to have and operate. The 800 number is a direct line to get help for many patients if the need arises. The Life Long Links number is (866) 468-7887 and is staffed 24 hours a day. According to many sources KIOW News spoke with, the program asked that all counties make the number available as the sole number to call for help in their counties. However, the same sources say that many of the calls are redirected to the patients respective county health office for assistance.

Issues such high priced expenditures, employment issues, and treatment may be discussed in today’s meeting between all 22 counties served by the program