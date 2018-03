Area employers may soon be benefiting from a bill written by Iowa State Senator Dennis Guth. The measure has passed the Senate and the House and is on its way to Governor Kim Reynolds desk.

The measure has to do with permissible blood alcohol levels at work according to Guth.

The law was written to accommodate business and industry, but also for employees according to Guth.

Area manufacturers are applauding the bill because it may prevent serious accidents that could involve one or more workers.