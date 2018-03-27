Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watches and Warnings

This week has been proclaimed National Severe Weather Awareness Week. Each day, a particular aspect about severe weather is highlighted in an attempt to either reacquaint or educate the general public about the dangers of Midwestern weather. Hand in hand with the severe weather are weather watches and warnings. These are designed and implemented to better protect the public from destructive and life threatening weather situations according to Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington.

As an example, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch follows two criteria. First, the thunderstorm winds must be 58 miles per hour or higher and/or it is producing hail about 1 inch in diameter. A tornado watch follows the same criteria for a severe thunderstorm.

Warnings are a higher level of alert. While the same base criteria apply in the formation and duration of a thunderstorm, the dangers are currently present according to Buffington and you must be prepared.

Some other warnings to concern yourself about are high wind watches and warnings. High winds are defined as those sustained at 40 miles per hour or more. Watches mean that the conditions are possible and warnings means they are expected or are occurring. Dense Fog Advisories are issued when conditions produce visibilities or a 1/4 mile or less.

During the summer, Heat Watches and Warnings are sometimes issued. Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings are issued if the heat index value is expected to reach or exceed 110 degrees. Heat Advisories are issued when the heat index would reach 100 or higher.