Pilot Knob Lutheran Church in rural Forest City is hosting a Living Last Supper event this Thursday, or Maundy Thursday, beginning at 7pm. Pastor Bob Snitzer said this will be an interesting presentation.

About 25 people are a part of the production which is expected to last 45 minutes. Pilot Knob Lutheran Church is located at 2391 330th Street southeast of Forest City. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served after the performance.