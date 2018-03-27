Kevin L. Pals, 64 of Meservey, a long-time employee of Golden Grain Cooperative in Mason City died Monday, March 26 at Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient following a lengthy battle with declining health.

Services will be Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Day Springs Assembly of God Church Belmond.

Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 PM at Andrews Funeral home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the service at church Saturday.

Andrews Funeral Home in Belmond in charge of arrangements.