Garner Easter Egg Hop is Underway

The Garner Chamber of Commerce’ 1st Annual Easter Egg Hop is underway this week. A number of participating businesses are providing a fun way to receive items like Garner Bucks Duesey Days Concert Tickets, discounts, and more. Garner Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amber Jennings explained how the promotion works.

Participants can pick up an egg at a participating Egg Hosting business. They can pick up one egg per business, per day. They will finds a coupon inside which must be redeemed before the expiration date. The Egg Hop ends on Saturday in Garner. Those wanting to get a map of the participating Garner businesses can go to garneriachamber.com.