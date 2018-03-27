Unemployment Remains Low in the Area

The state unemployment rate held at 2.9% in February, marking the third straight month at that level. Iowa Workforce Development spokesman Cory Kelly says some businesses have still been adding workers despite the very low unemployment.

He says the number of jobs has steadily been increasing from last February when the unemployment rate was 3.4%.

The job additions have offset loses, with one area in particular continuing to see fewer workers.

Kelly says Iowa’s unemployment rate continues to be one of the lowest in the country.

One Iowa city stood out on the national stage.

Ames has an unemployment rate of 1.8% in January, just ahead of Honolulu, Hawaii. Kelly says we’ll know next week if Ames held that spot when local unemployment numbers are released again.