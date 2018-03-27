Pyrotecnics To Hold Their Annual Convention in Mason City

Among the biggest and best fireworks shows in America will be ka-booming over Mason City this summer. The Pyrotechnics Guild International plans to hold its annual convention in the northern Iowa community in August. Lindsey James, executive director of Visit Mason City, says this will be the fourth time they’ve hosted the convention at the North Iowa Events Center.

James says most of the convention, called “Thunder and Fire,” is closed to the public with members attending several different types of seminars and classes.

James says the public is invited to attend stupendous fireworks displays on three different nights during the convention. The first two will be Sunday, August 5th, and Tuesday, August 7th.

The convention is expected to bring more than three-thousand PGI members with an economic impact of nearly two-million dollars. Mason City has also hosted the convention in 2005, 2009 and 2014. It’s scheduled for this August 4th through the 10th.

www.pgi.org