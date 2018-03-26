Worth County Board to Meet Today

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will have a light agenda in their planned meeting for today. The board is expecting to hear about the current state of secondary roads before going into drainage matters. Among them will be an update on Drainage District 21 West Main which recently awarded.

Teresa Nicholson of Winn-Worth Betco will discuss the Economic Opportunity Zone Application to nominate low income community census tracts. The board will then get an update on the annual manure management plan from CB Neel and Sons Incorporated on two facilities. #63839 and #63840.

Upgrades in two areas will be discussed. Joel Rohne will talk about county server upgrades and Worth County Auditor Jacki Backhaus will review upgrades to election equipment.

The meeting will take place in Northwood at the Worth County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend.