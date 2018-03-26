Severe Weather Awareness Week: Thunderstorms

The National Weather Service has proclaimed this week as Severe Weather Awareness Week. All this week, various aspects of severe spring, summer, and fall weather is highlighted beginning with thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms originate in cumulonimbus clouds, or dense vertical, and sometimes towering clouds with generally flat bases and tops. They may occasional form anvil like shapes as well. Due to unstable atmospheric conditions including air temperature and lift, they gather moisture until they can no longer hold the water in the air which is when rain is formed. Along with the rain comes lightning followed by thunder.

In some cases, the shift in temperature can result in strong updraft and down draft winds resulting in surface winds that can exceed 35 miles per hour.

Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington says that even more severe situations can develop from thunderstorms

Under certain parameters, the National Weather Service in Des Moines or the Severe Storms Forecast Center in Oklahoma will issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch or Warning.

When these watches or warnings are issued, it is because the forecast centers believe that dangerous, even life threatening conditions exist. Some ignore the warnings and go about their daily lives, some even outdoors where lightning becomes the most hazardous. Buffington says to heed the warnings and stay safe.

Tomorrow, we will look more into the watches and warnings that are issued during this time of year.